Cardi B Calls Out Tasha K For Mentioning Offset And Takeoff

Tensions are rising as Cardi B clashes with YouTube personality Tasha K once again in a confrontation fueled by a painful past and sensitive present.

As a recap, the lyricist’s feud with Tasha K first surfaced in 2018, when the YouTuber made a series of allegations that Cardi previously engaged in prostitution and contracted STDs. In 2022, she successfully sued the 41-year-old for defamation, resulting in a court-mandated $4 million payment and a directive to remove the contentious posts.

Fast forward to Wednesday (June 21), Tasha K reignited the conflict. As the musician sparred with Brian Szasz, the son of a missing Titanic submersible passenger, over social media regarding his attendance at a Blink-182 concert, Tasha K chimed in with a reference to the tragic passing of Migos member Takeoff in November 2022.

Seemingly questioning the artist’s own grieving methods, Tasha K wrote, “Wasn’t she posting guns right after Takeoff died? And on the internet, cutting up not long after his sudden [take off]? I’m just asking… Everyone grieves [different].”

Cardi immediately took to Twitter to retort, expressing her disgust over the YouTuber’s audacity to bring up the late rapper’s death in such a context. “I lost weight, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, me and my man STILL dealing with that to this day,” she shared, opening up about the grief she and Offset endured.

Tasha K’s controversial comment did more than revive old wounds; it appeared to stoke their ongoing financial battle as well. “You think my lawyers don’t know you hiding money in Africa? I’ma make sure I get every red cent of my $4 [million]. DON’T EVER PUT TAKEOFF NAME IN YA MOUTH,” the Bronx native fired back.

In the comments of The Neighborhood Talk‘s Instagram post, the “Up” rapper further defended her position, stating that Tasha K’s continuous online remarks would have financial consequences for years to come. Despite the heated exchange and the ongoing tension, the musician seems committed to fighting for respect for both her and her loved ones, affirming that she will not let anyone exploit their tragedies.

Nonetheless, Tasha K continued to taunt the artist by posting a TikTok using a sound bite from Quavo & Takeoff’s “Messy.” The lyrics read, “Don’t let that broke b**ch in ’cause she too messy (B**ch!). Who the f**k them broke boys with? Get out my section.”

“It’s my fault as to why y’all don’t have a secnd album,” Tasha K stated in a message that avoided any explicit mention of Cardi, yet was loaded with references pointing toward the rapper. “She’s been in court with me for six years distracted from her purpose. Now going on seven,” Tasha expanded, while tossing in some statements about Cardi’s label and financial situation, and Offset’s forthcoming solo album.

The back-and-forth continues to unfold, with Cardi persistently seeking justice against Tasha K. Check out the latter’s response below.