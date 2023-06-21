Cardi B

Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images

Cardi B Calls Out Stepson Of Missing Titanic Submarine Passenger

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.21.2023

Cardi B has recently stirred up the internet by voicing her disapproval over the unfolding drama of a missing Titanic submarine. As of the latest reports, a vessel from OceanGate Expeditions that was tasked with investigating the undersea ruins of the Titanic has gone off the grid with five individuals on board. As the remaining oxygen supply dwindles, the situation has escalated into a dire emergency.

In the midst of this crisis, Brian Szasz, stepson to the British billionaire and current passenger Hamish Harding, was spotted at a Blink-182 concert. Defending his actions in a now-deleted Facebook post, Szasz said, “It might be distasteful being here, but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!”

However, Cardi didn’t mince words as she expressed her thoughts about Szasz’s choice on her Instagram Story on June 20.

“People was like, ‘Well, what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him?’ Yes,” the artist emphasized. “You’re supposed to be at the house, sad. You’re supposed to be crying for me. You’re supposed to be right next to the phone, waiting to hear any updates about me… Like, isn’t it sad that you a whole f**kin’ billionaire and nobody gives a f**k about you?”

The rapper’s comments not only question Szasz’s reaction to his stepfather’s situation but also challenge the common assumptions about wealth and affection. “Like, you missing and motherf**kers is ready to shake d**ks at concert. That’s crazy. I’d rather be broke. I’d rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I’m loved.”

The “Hot S**t” musician’s Instagram clip triggered an array of reactions from social media users, adding another layer of controversy to the already tense circumstances surrounding the missing submarine. As of now, rescue operations are still underway and the international community is holding its breath for news on the lost expedition.

In recent news, Cardi B won $350,000 in legal expenses accrued during her court battle with Kevin Brophy. He accused her of exploiting an image of his back tattoo for her mixtape Gangsta B**tch Music, Vol. 1‘s cover art without proper consent.

News
Cardi B

TRENDING
News

Nicki Minaj Accused Of Stealing "Barbie World" Concept From Saweetie

Formerly known as Problem, Jason Martin accuses Nicki Minaj of taking the “Barbie World” concept ...
By Malcolm Trapp
06.20.2023
News

Azealia Banks Shades Doja Cat and Kendrick Lamar on Instagram

Azealia Banks hits Instagram to shade Doja Cat and Kendrick Lamar following the release “Attention.” ...
By Ahmad Davis
06.17.2023
News

Offset And Quavo Post Heartfelt Birthday Tributes To Takeoff

Offset and Quavo post tributes on Instagram in honor of Takeoff’s first birthday since passing.
By Ahmad Davis
06.18.2023
News

Gunna Shows Off Weight Loss in New Photo

He resurfaced following his release from prison in December.
By Devin
04.12.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories