Cardi B Calls Out Stepson Of Missing Titanic Submarine Passenger

Cardi B has recently stirred up the internet by voicing her disapproval over the unfolding drama of a missing Titanic submarine. As of the latest reports, a vessel from OceanGate Expeditions that was tasked with investigating the undersea ruins of the Titanic has gone off the grid with five individuals on board. As the remaining oxygen supply dwindles, the situation has escalated into a dire emergency.

In the midst of this crisis, Brian Szasz, stepson to the British billionaire and current passenger Hamish Harding, was spotted at a Blink-182 concert. Defending his actions in a now-deleted Facebook post, Szasz said, “It might be distasteful being here, but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!”

@blink182 ⁦@tomdelonge⁩ ⁦@travisbarker⁩ @markhoppis My stepdad Hamish is on this submarine lost at sea. I’m devastated but coming to the San Diego show tonight so you guys can give me hope and cheer me up.🖤🙏 https://t.co/Chsw3bmGU8 — Brian (@audioguy182) June 19, 2023

@tomdelonge my stepdad is missing in the sub at the titanic site. I’m here at the San Diego show for support thanks.🖤🙏 — Brian (@audioguy182) June 20, 2023

However, Cardi didn’t mince words as she expressed her thoughts about Szasz’s choice on her Instagram Story on June 20.

“People was like, ‘Well, what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him?’ Yes,” the artist emphasized. “You’re supposed to be at the house, sad. You’re supposed to be crying for me. You’re supposed to be right next to the phone, waiting to hear any updates about me… Like, isn’t it sad that you a whole f**kin’ billionaire and nobody gives a f**k about you?”

The rapper’s comments not only question Szasz’s reaction to his stepfather’s situation but also challenge the common assumptions about wealth and affection. “Like, you missing and motherf**kers is ready to shake d**ks at concert. That’s crazy. I’d rather be broke. I’d rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I’m loved.”

The “Hot S**t” musician’s Instagram clip triggered an array of reactions from social media users, adding another layer of controversy to the already tense circumstances surrounding the missing submarine. As of now, rescue operations are still underway and the international community is holding its breath for news on the lost expedition.

Additionally, the data from the P-3 aircraft has been shared with our U.S. Navy experts for further analysis which will be considered in future search plans. 2/2 #Titanic — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 21, 2023

