Music Videos Screenshot from Gunna’s “alright” video Gunna Shares Music Video For "Alright" / 06.22.2023

On Wednesday (June 21), Gunna unveiled an introspective new video for “alright,” pulled from his recent album, a Gift & a Curse. The song portrays the rapper’s resilience in the face of harsh accusations and public scrutiny that have recently marred his image.

Having been released from incarceration on a plea deal after three unsuccessful bail attempts, the Atlanta musician has grappled with his tarnished reputation. Still, he maintains a defiantly hopeful outlook in the latest record, addressing the pain of his situation and unwavering hope for better days.

“All I feel is pain, but it’s gonna be alright. Dirt all on my name, say I’m wrong and I ain’t right,” he raps in the chorus. Later in the verse, Wunna states, “They let me out the chains on a suspended sentence. I didn’t learn my lesson about payin’ attention. It don’t feel like a blessin’, tell God I’m repentin’.”

His lyrics echo in the desolate set of the visuals, which seems to symbolize the artist’s isolation amid the turmoil. As he reflects on his current plight, he finds solace in the promise of brighter days ahead, a recurrent theme in the song.

In line with recent releases such as “i was just thinking” and “back to the moon,” the “pushin P” rapper appears solo in the music video for “alright.” The three-minute clip concludes with a poignant shoutout to his frequent collaborator Young Thug, reading, “Free Jeffery.” Currently, the YSL label boss remains behind bars with the closing message signaling Gunna’s loyalty to his allies.

Released this past Friday (June 19), projections suggest that a Gift & a Curse may pull in roughly 78,000 album-equivalent units in its debut week, as reported by DJ Akademiks. This figure might position Gunna’s new LP at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, following closely behind Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time. His previous body of work, DS4EVER, saw him clinch the No. 1 spot with 150,000 units in its opening week, marking his second top-ranking project.