Music Videos Screenshot from Gunna’s “i was just thinking” video Gunna Shares The Music Video For "I Was Just Thinking" / 06.19.2023

On the heels of his recent album, a Gift & a Curse, Gunna released the music video for “i was just thinking.” Serving as a standout track from the 15-song project, the nearly four-minute clip finds the rapper locked in a box as he continues to combat rumors of snitching and the emotional toll prison had on him.

“Only I done cried ‘causе this feelin’ for my bro (King Slime). And you know my mind, you done watched that n**ga grow. Know you hearin’ the lies that your lil brother might fold. Yeah, I had popped out, but don’t let ’em say I told,” he raps in the first verse. Later, he seemingly sends shots at Wack 100, stating, “Old n**gas in my business, had to tell ’em tuck they nose. You wack n**gas can’t get with this. I’m 100 for sure.”

“i was just thinking” marks the second visual effort from Gunna’s latest full-length release. It arrives after “back to the moon,” which debuted last Friday (June 16) alongside the rest of the project. It accumulated over 1.8 million views on YouTube in the three days since it came out, further affirming the rapper’s triumphant return.

Prior to that, Wunna’s “bread & butter” garnered 8.3 million views on the platform, peaking at No. 48 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. It serves as the LP’s lead single with an accompanying black-and-white music video directed by Leff.

As pointed out by Our Generation Music, a Gift & a Curse dominated both Apple Music’s album and song charts, with seven songs appearing in the latter. The 45-minute record beat out Metro Boomin’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with Lil Durk’s Almost Healed and Moneybagg Yo’s Hard To Love following directly behind it.

Watch “i was just thinking” above and listen to the rest of the project below.