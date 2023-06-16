Gunna

Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images

Gunna Releases His New Album 'A Gift & A Curse'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.16.2023

After becoming a household name in Hip Hop, Gunna has just dropped his newest album, a Gift & a Curse. The project marks the Atlanta rapper’s first major project since his December 2022 release from prison.

In May 2022, he, alongside Young Thug and other members of Young Stoner Life (YSL), was indicted on charges of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO). In a statement following his arrest, Gunna vehemently maintained his innocence, revealing he was “being falsely accused.” Six months after his Alford plea — a guilty plea that maintains innocence — he was finally released.

Even while behind bars, the artist’s musical prowess was undeniable. His song “Pushin P” from 2022’s DS4Ever earned two nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards in the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories.

As he celebrated his 30th birthday earlier this week, Wunna surprised fans with the debut of the new project, a 15-track, 45-minute offering devoid of guest appearances. 

The pre-release single, “bread & butter,” addressed Gunna’s legal struggles and allegations of snitching associated with his plea deal. He raps, “Never gave no statement or agreed to take no stand on ’em,” countering the snitching rumors. The song alludes to a betrayal, stirring speculations about a possible dig at the rapper’s frequent collaborator Lil Baby, a claim he promptly refuted.

Moreover, the new drop delves deeper into the “Sold Out Dates” artist’s personal journey and his recent legal battles. For instance, in “i was just thinking,” the hitmaker talks about his prison time and emotional distress. Meanwhile, other records like “turned your back” and “paybach” take aim at those who abandoned him.

Now that a Gift & a Curse has hit DSPs, the album is now available to stream below.

