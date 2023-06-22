Music Videos Screenshot from Young Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants” video Young Nudy And 21 Savage Link Up For "Peaches & Eggplants" Video / 06.22.2023

In a high-spirited romp reminiscent of neighborhood cookouts, Young Nudy and 21 Savage take center stage in the official music video for their hit song “Peaches & Eggplants.” Directed by Hidji, the Atlanta-based rappers deliver a vivacious slice of life while surrounded by women who steal the show in the nearly four-minute clip.

An air of easy camaraderie pervades the scene as the clip transitions from daylight into the darker hours with the energy seemingly never dipping. With a relaxed posture, the “Slaughter Gang” lyricist breaks into the action, interjecting, “Man, this sh*t country as hell man,” while striding across the grass to deliver his verse. Moreover, the audio oscillates between the studio recording and the effervescent crowd of fans reciting the lyrics in perfect harmony.

The single hails from Nudy’s latest project, Gumbo, which was unveiled earlier this year. He serves up an enticing feast of 13 tracks, each playfully titled after popular dishes such as “McChicken” and “Fish & Chips.” Besides 21, the album also showcases Key Glock‘s talent on “Pot Roast.”

“Peaches & Eggplants” is the latest visual offering following the release of the video for February’s “Pancake.” The title, a not-so-subtle nod to the most suggestive of emojis, perfectly encapsulates the cut’s overall vibe — unabashed, unapologetic, and undeniably infectious.

Despite enduring a challenging period when 172 of his songs leaked toward the end of 2022, the musician’s promotion for Gumbo remained robust and determined. He didn’t mince words over the incident, vowing, “I’m 100 percent finna take my time out to find out 100 percent who exactly is leaking my music…I’m 100 percent gon’ beat your a**, on my mama.”

While it’s unclear if he executed that promise, it’s evident that the artist kept his eyes on the prize, directing his energy toward promoting the music he chose to share with the world. Watch Young Nudy and 21 Savage relish their own backyard party in the visuals above.