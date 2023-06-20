New Music Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Key Glock Unveils The Music Video For "Presidential Rolex" / 06.20.2023

Key Glock has not missed a beat in 2023. The prolific Memphis artist has gifted fans with a new single and its accompanying visual aptly titled “Presidential Rolex,” replete with smooth flows over an upbeat, piano-anchored beat by Tay Keith.

The dynamic record is a forerunner of the upcoming deluxe edition of Glockoma 2, his explosive album that debuted in February. The original LP boasted an impressive collection of 15 solo bangers, a testament to Glock’s unique style and capability to stand alone.

Moreover, the updated version, scheduled for release on June 23, will introduce eight fresh tracks to the roster, including the aforementioned “Presidential Rolex.” Produced by 2Bros Film, the music video clocks in just over two minutes and 17 seconds.

“Yeah, you know my name, and you best believe I tote it. Glizock be the name, and this b**ch just said I’m goated. I just bought it yesterday, but I drive it like it’s stolen. That ain’t enough money in your pocket if you can fold it,” he raps in the song’s chorus.

The past few years have seen Glock solidify his position in the industry. Since 2021, he’s dropped the Yellow Tape 2, collaborated with Young Dolph on Dum And Dummer 2, and released his EP PRE5L. The musician also contributed a song with Kordhell to the recently dropped Fast X soundtrack and made a notable appearance on Young Nudy’s Gumbo earlier this year.

But it’s not just the artist’s music making noise. The “Russian Cream” rapper recently left his mark on the basketball court and Twitter, resulting in a sprained ankle for fellow artist Doe Boy and a humorous online exchange. Adding to the spotlight, a video of TV personality and scientist Bill Nye busting moves to Key Glock’s music at a fashion show took the internet by storm in March.