News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Yachty Performs “Poland” Six Times In A Row In Poland / 07.03.2023

On Sunday (July 2), Lil Yachty took his infectious hit “Poland” to the very heart of its namesake by giving an unforgettable six-fold performance at the Open’er Festival 2023 in Gdynia, Poland.

Unconventionally, the Atlanta native looped the track by serving up five further renditions of the same song. Each encore heightened the crowd’s fervor by coaxing waves of roars and catalyzing spontaneous mosh pits on the festival turf.

“I took the Wock’ to Poland,” Yachty raps. In the song’s lone verse, he continues, “I been fiendin’ like I’m Kenan. Ride around with a Kel-Tec. If you mean it, baby girl, do you mean it? I been leanin’, baby girl, I been leanin’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty)

Released in October 2022, “Poland” quickly climbed the charts upon its debut. The track caught the attention of big names such as Wiz Khalifa, DDG, Denzel Curry, Drake, Steve Lacy, Offset, and more. Each artist paid homage to the song or shared it across their social media channels.

However, “Poland” wasn’t just a hit amongst Yachty’s peers and fans. The record even caught the attention of the country’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. In a post shared by HipHopDX, the rapper’s manager and QC CEO Pierre “P” Thomas confirmed that Yachty was officially invited to the European nation. His astounded response was a simple, “Oh s**t.”

The accompanying music video was shot by Lyrical Lemonade‘s Cole Bennett. It follows the musician around SoHo in New York City and the Broadway–Lafayette Street train station. To date, the visuals have amassed an impressive 27 million views within just eight months. Check it out below.

In more recent news, the artist called out dancehall star Sean Paul on the first episode of his podcast, “A Safe Place.” Co-hosted with MitchGoneMad, Lil Yachty responded to his 2016 interview with “The Breakfast Club.” The “Strike (Holster)” rapper stated, “By the way, f**k Sean Paul. I want to make that very clear. I don’t f**k with Sean Paul. Sean Paul once dissed me in a radio interview.”