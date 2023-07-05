News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé Cancels "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" Stop In Pittsburgh / 07.05.2023

Beyoncé’s fans faced a letdown today (June 5) as dates in the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” were rescheduled. Slated for Aug. 3, the “BREAK MY SOUL” singer’s Pittsburgh appearance has now been scratched off the list indefinitely. Meanwhile, the Kansas City show was pushed back to Oct. 1.

Acrisure Stadium chalked it up to production logistics and scheduling snafus, announcing the disappointing change in the tour’s course. While refunds are being processed, the cancellation triggered a wave of discontent among the BeyHive.

On Twitter, the venue wrote, “Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the ‘RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR’ will not be taking place. Refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase. If you have any questions or issues regarding your ticket order, please contact your point of purchase.”

The “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” grabbed the limelight recently. Not only did it shatter venue records across seven European stadiums, but it also stirred up the economy in Sweden. Thus far, the expedition has taken some unusual twists with onstage baby gender reveals and marriage proposals in the crowd, which heightened the audience’s anticipation.

Luckily, fans in Pittsburgh might not need to pack away their freshly picked merchandise from the musician’s Amazon-exclusive collection. Hopes are high for a rescheduled date, which will hopefully offer a silver lining amid the disappointment.

Launched in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10, Beyoncé’s latest tour had been setting stages ablaze across Europe. Before the North American leg, it wrapped up its European journey in Warsaw, Poland, on June 27. Named after her 2022 dance-centric album RENAISSANCE, it marks the artist’s first solo voyage in nearly seven years.

The Grammy’s most decorated artist has been in the headlines recently for more than her stellar performances. During her late June concert in Amsterdam, she visibly expressed her annoyance when a stage crew misstep delayed the removal of a set of stairs during her final act. This incident went viral on TikTok with over 275,000 likes and 9,000 shares.