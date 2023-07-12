News Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Cordae And Naomi Osaka Reportedly Welcome A Baby Girl / 07.12.2023

On Tuesday (July 11), Cordae and Naomi Osaka marked a joyous milestone by becoming first-time parents to a baby girl, as reported by People.

The couple initially signaled their expanding family in a heartfelt Instagram post shared by Osaka back in January. “Looking forward to the court return, but here’s an exciting sneak peek into 2023,” the tennis player wrote, captioning an image of her ultrasound scan. Fast forward to June, and the four-time Grand Slam champion confirmed the gender of their upcoming addition – a girl.

While 2023 saw the athlete sideline her tennis endeavors, she’s unequivocal about a 2024 comeback. In her pregnancy announcement, the internationally renowned sportswoman acknowledged the challenges she’s faced.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” she affirmed, adding, “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me, and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at [the Australian Open] 2024.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 大坂なおみ🇭🇹🇯🇵 (@naomiosaka)

Meanwhile, Cordae isn’t slacking on the music front either. The 25-year-old’s recent collaboration with Lyrical Lemonade and the late Juice WRLD, “Doomsday,” has already ascended to his highest Billboard Hot 100 ranking, peaking at No. 58 on July 8. His previous solo ventures — 2019’s The Lost Boy and 2022’s From a Birds Eye View — both reached No. 13 on the Billboard 200.

Dating rumors about the couple began circulating in the summer of 2019 before their relationship was publicly confirmed. Osaka’s career has been just as focused on activism as athleticism, tackling topics from Asian hate to mental health advocacy. Her recent partnership with Modern Health led to a series of children’s meditations being released. When asked about her aspirations as a mom, the tennis player shared with People, “Obviously, I’ve never been a mother before, so I’m taking it day-by-day and just trying to be someone that my son or daughter will be proud of.”