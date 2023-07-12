News Burak Cingi / Contributor via Getty Images Playboi Carti Announces "Antagonist Tour" With Destroy Lonely And Ken Carson / 07.12.2023

Playboi Carti is gearing up for a global expedition this fall titled “Antagonist Tour.” Organized alongside his Opium Collective, the voyage will take the “Magnolia” hitmaker from North America to Europe, bringing his disruptive energy to fans worldwide.

The much-anticipated arena tour will kick off on Sept. 6 in Denver, continuing through to Carti’s hometown of Atlanta on Oct. 20. In the interim, the artist will make stops in bustling metropolises including Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York.

Further extending his reach, Carti will also embark on an international leg of the circuit, visiting a host of European cities. Fans in the U.K., France, Italy, Belgium, and the Netherlands can look forward to energetic performances.

The opening lineup of the tour boasts Opium Collective’s promising talent, featuring sets from Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang. It will mark the first time that the crew takes the road together, bringing their collective strength to the stage.

Tickets for the circuit will go on sale Wednesday (July 12), available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

Following the success of his “Narcissist Tour,” where he performed tracks from his chart-topping Whole Lotta Red album, Carti is speculated to release a new album before the start of his upcoming venues. Amid the buzz, he made headlines last month with rumors of a potential joint project with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Carti’s surprise return to social media in June featured a rare photo of YoungBoy wearing an upside-down cross chain – a gift from the former. Celebrity jeweler Wafi Amin Lalani also revealed more details about the chain, hinting at the duo’s “new collab album” on Instagram.

Released in late 2020, Whole Lotta Red shot to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, garnering 100,000 first-week sales and boasting stellar features from Kanye West, Future, and Kid Cudi. Since then, Playboi Carti has collaborated with A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, and Trippie Redd, gaining a Grammy nomination and leading successful concerts and festivals.