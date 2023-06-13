News Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images and Gary Miller / Contributor via Getty Images Playboi Carti And YoungBoy Never Broke Again Could Be Working On A Joint Album / 06.13.2023

Playboi Carti and YoungBoy Never Broke Again are reportedly joining forces for a full-length album. The alleged collaboration comes as a surprise, considering the unique and often volatile fanbases both carry. The former’s recent social media activity has sparked rumors, with the anticipation reaching fever pitch.

On June 12, Carti shared a cryptic Instagram story featuring YoungBoy adorned with an upside-down cross chain, as captured by Twitter user Kurrco. This unusual move from the usually media-shy rappers added fuel to the speculative fire.

Celebrity jeweler Wafi Amin Lalani offered more insight into the image. On his company’s Instagram page, Jewelry Unlimited, Lalani posted a video showcasing the glimmering chain, with a caption hinting at an upcoming project: “004KT… playboicarti GIFTS YOUNGBOY A CHAIN AHEAD OF THEIR NEW COLLAB ALBUM.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jewelry Unlimited Wafi (@jewelryunlimited)

So far, the two artists have yet to officially confirm the collaboration. However, their combined fanbase and distinctive styles could rise to the level of some of YoungBoy’s previous collaborative efforts.

Carti’s most recent album, 2020’s Whole Lotta Red, claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200 charts with 100,000 sales in its first week. High-profile collaborations from Kanye West, Future, and Kid Cudi fueled its success. Apart from developing his Opium label, he recently teamed up with The Weeknd and Madonna for “Popular.”

On the other hand, YoungBoy remains a powerful force in the rap scene. Despite dealing with legal issues and rivalries, the Baton Rouge rapper continues to produce music at a breakneck pace. Just this year, he released three projects — Richest Opp, Don’t Try This At Home, and I Rest My Case — with another one on the way.

However, there were allegedly tensions between the two artists last year. Accusations of YoungBoy copying Carti’s style on his collaborative project with DaBaby, Better Than You, sparked controversy in 2022. Standout track “Syracuse” saw the rapper using a high-pitch voice similar to the “Sky” lyricist. Despite the past, the prospect of a joint venture between the two is nonetheless compelling.

While fans eagerly await the official announcement, Carti’s next solo album remains one of the year’s most anticipated releases. As speculation continues to build, their followers look forward to what could be a defining moment for Hip Hop.