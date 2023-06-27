News Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Playboi Carti Gets Criticized For Turning Down Nardwuar Interview / 06.27.2023

Summer Smash 2023 culminated on Sunday (June 25) night with a spirited performance by rap superstar Playboi Carti. As Kid Cudi and Future held the fort on June 23 and 24, the Atlanta native wrapped up the weekend-long event.

According to setlist.fm, the 12-song roster included renditions of Lil Yachty’s “Flex Up” and Kanye West’s “Off The Grid.” He concluded the night with an encore comprising “Teen X,” “New N3on,” and “Vamp Anthem” among many others.

Following Carti’s lively set, videos surfaced on Instagram and Twitter of the concert as well as the aftermath that followed suit. An SUV believed to be the rapper’s bolted from the venue and was later trailed by a swarm of enthusiastic fans on foot, as captured by Our Generation Music.

Not one to shy away from love, the rapper appeared unfazed by the spectacle. A glimpse of his beaming face could be seen peeking out from the SUV’s sunroof much to the delight of his followers. Some onlookers speculated the fans might have been seeking insights into the release of the eagerly anticipated sequel to Whole Lotta Red.

playboi carti arriving to @thesummersmash in a hearse ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/LW7QvUssj0 — Lyrical Lemonade (@LyricaLemonade) June 26, 2023

However, Carti’s exit was marred by an incident with celebrated interviewer Nardwuar. The beloved personality approached the “Magnolia” musician’s vehicle bearing a gift, likely hoping to secure an impromptu interview. His SUV sped off and subsequently incited criticism from fans on Twitter who respect the journalist’s contributions to hip hop.

“I judge an artist’s character based on how they treat Nardwuar and it never fails,” one user wrote. Another stated, “Nah, being rude to Nardwuar actually gets you sent to hell.”

Despite the controversy, 2023’s Summer Smash showcased Carti’s unwavering popularity. Having recently collaborated with Madonna and The Weeknd on “Popular” for “The Idol,” he proved that his energetic performances are irresistible even though his behavior off-stage can sometimes stir up debate.