News Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Baby Dubs Nicki Minaj The "GOAT Female Rapper" In Interview With Rylo Rodriguez / 07.13.2023

On a recent segment of Complex‘s “GOAT Talk,” Lil Baby declared Nicki Minaj the greatest of all time. He also made a point to spotlight the significant impact of women currently dominating hip hop.

The discussion featured Baby and Rylo Rodriguez. Amid a myriad of “best of” inquiries, the question about the “GOAT female rapper” emerged. While the “Emotionally Scarred” artist pondered over his pick, an amusing interlude from his protégé unfolded.

Rodriguez shared that he was unaware of the meaning behind the GOAT acronym, revealing that he had only learned it stood for “greatest of all time” when Baby enunciated it aloud. As disbelief washed over him, Baby couldn’t contain his laughter at the discovery of Rodriguez’s innocence about the acronym.

“D**n, I ain’t even know GOAT meant greatest of all time,” Rodriguez stated. To which the 4PF CEO replied, “How the h**l you ain’t know what GOAT means?”

Rodriguez continued, “I just thought you the goat … I used to always think that like, ‘What the h**l’s a goat?’ Nah, I get it now. One day I was like, ‘Man, why you wanna be a goat?’”

Recomposing himself, Lil Baby named Nicki Minaj the undisputed reigning queen of rap. Upon bestowing her with the GOAT title, the rapper also lauded the notable surge of women who are, in his words, “running the game right now.”

@complex Lil Baby crowned Nicki Minaj as the greatest female rapper of ALL TIME 🐐👑 #GOATTalk ♬ original sound – Complex

The Atlanta rapper’s admiration for Minaj is hardly surprising given their previous collaborations, including the song “Do We Have A Problem?” The record’s accompanying visuals amassed over 36 million views on YouTube since its debut in February 2022.

Notably, Minaj is set to continue her triumphant return this year with the release of her fifth studio album. Initially slated for an Oct. 20 release, the Queens musician revealed last month that Pink Friday 2 was rescheduled for a Nov. 17 drop. The upcoming project has fans eagerly anticipating new music from one of the most influential women in hip hop today.