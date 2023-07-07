New Music Screenshot from Lil Baby’s “Merch Madness” video Lil Baby Drops "Merch Madness" Video With Cameos From Lil Durk, DJ Khaled, And More / 07.07.2023

In a recent bid to showcase his big-heartedness, Lil Baby joined forces with Fanatics for a noble cause. The Atlanta native’s latest video, “Merch Madness,” enriches the lives of Harlem’s youth through the gift of sports apparel and more.

The footage offered glimpses of notable personalities, including Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, NBA stars Chris Paul and Joel Embiid, and NFL legends Eli Manning and Tom Brady. The visuals were created as a part of Fanatic’s Global Volunteer Day.

Furthermore, the three-minute clip also featured cameo appearances by A$AP Ferg, Meek Mill, Quavo, DJ Khaled, and several more.

The philanthropic initiative saw Baby working closely with kids at The Frederick Douglass Academy on June 27. Dressed in an Atlanta Hawks jersey, the rapper walked through the school corridors, distributed sporting gear, and spent time getting to know the local children. Meanwhile, the highlight of the video featured the artist delivering rap lines atop a bright yellow school bus.

“They see how I live now, I can’t forget the feelin’. My daddy in the ground, my mama independent. I can call on some of my friends, ain’t I depend on. Tryna run up all these M’s and go sit in the endzone,” he raps in the song’s opening verse. “In the streets, let ’em see me, let the kids know they can be one. Lawyers, doctors, authors, you ain’t gotta rap or make it D1. Build up a foundation you can stand on, just grow up and be somethin’. I took what they gave me and went way further.”

According to ABC6, the event reportedly resulted in over 300,000 licensed pieces of sports merchandise being handed out to nearly 100,000 underprivileged children across 100 locations throughout the United States.

In April, Lil Baby dropped his highly awaited single and visuals for “Go Hard.” The following month, he announced the “It’s Only Us Tour,” which kicked off on May 19 in Montreal. The show run will resume on July 26 with stops in cities like Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Charlotte. It also features GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, and The Kid LAROI as supporting acts.