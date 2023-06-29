News Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Pushes Back Album Date And Names It 'Pink Friday 2' / 06.29.2023

Today (June 29), Nicki Minaj revealed a delay in her forthcoming LP release and its name. The anticipation builds as the rapper announced the sequel to her debut album with the new project aptly titled Pink Friday 2.

Released in 2010, Minaj’s Pink Friday unleashed chart-topping hits such as “Fly,” “Your Love,” and the unforgettable “Moment 4 Life.” Serving as one of her largest solo singles to date, “Super Bass” also graced the deluxe edition. The new album, which was initially slated for Oct. 20, has now been pushed back to Nov. 17.

Addressing her fans, she stated in her Twitter post, “Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days… I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit.” The musician attributed this adjustment to some exciting undisclosed news, promising to reveal it soon.

Dear Barbz, I’ve been trying to find the right time to tell you this for a few days. Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit. Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT…but since I AM shifting the date… pic.twitter.com/lX5iQXYAbG — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) June 29, 2023

She continued, “Trust me, it’ll be WELL WORTH THE WAIT, but since I AM shifting the date just a tad, I’d like to give you guys a tiny SIP of some more album tea so that I don’t have to get cussed out.”

After the “Only” artist reassured fans, she hinted at a tour set for early 2024. The post concluded, “I love you guys so much. I am so grateful for the years of support and love you guys have given me. At times maybe I didn’t even deserve all that you have poured into me. Nonetheless, you will love this album. I will give tour deets closer to that time, but obviously, the tour will start around the first quarter of 2024. I’ll also share the REAL album cover at a later date.”

Nicki Minaj has kept herself busy recently by releasing “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” and announcing her own record label in March. Moreover, her collaborations with Ice Spice for the “Princess Diana” remix and the recently debuted “Barbie World” have kept her on the charts this year.