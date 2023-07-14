New Music Cover art for Quavo and Future’s “Turn Yo Clic Up” single Future Disses Russell Wilson On Quavo's "Turn Yo Clic Up" / 07.14.2023

Released on Friday (July 14), Quavo’s new single “Turn Yo Clic Up” saw Future taking a public jab at Russell Wilson. The NFL star is husband to Ciara, Pluto’s ex-fiancée and the mother of his child.

In the middle of his featured verse on the track, Future unabashedly dissed Wilson with the line, “Goyard bag, tote the cutter. I got it out the field, f**k Russell.” The lyrics referenced Wilson’s role as quarterback for the Denver Broncos and the rocky relationship between the two men, both of whom have children with Ciara.

Elsewhere, the Atlanta-based artist showcased his “big dawg status” by namedropping two of his former girlfriends, Lori Harvey and Dess Dior, as well as Michael B. Jordan. He rapped, “Go and ask Lori ’bout the Patek, then go and ask Jordan, ask Dess. Phillipe water, tryna drown a b**ch, it’s a habit trickin’ on a b**ch.”

“Turn Yo Clic Up” arrives ahead of Quavo’s forthcoming solo album, Rocket Power. The project is a tribute to Quavo’s late nephew and fellow Migos member Takeoff. Slated to drop soon, Huncho also teased an accompanying visual for the song.

Future’s relationship history with Ciara is complicated. They got engaged in October 2013 and welcomed their son, Future Zahir Wilburn, in May 2014. However, the engagement was called off by August of the same year. Ciara subsequently found love with Wilson in 2015, culminating in their marriage in 2016.

Future criticized Wilson in a 2019 interview on his Apple Music show “Freebandz Radio,” accusing him of being too controlled by Ciara. The “Mask Off” rapper said, “He not telling her, ‘Chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband. You better not even bring Future’s name up!’ If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn’t even bring her exes’ names up.”

Nevertheless, Future has managed to keep his career thriving. His latest album, I NEVER LIKED YOU, debuted in April 2022 and swiftly clinched the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. It contained records like “WAIT FOR U” featuring Drake and Tems, “LOVE YOU BETTER,” and “PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ.” Now, the artist’s fans are eagerly awaiting two upcoming projects: the third installment of Dirty Sprite and a joint album with regular collaborator Metro Boomin, both promised to drop later this year.