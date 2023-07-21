News Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images Kanye West Allegedly Wanted Kim Kardashian To "Burn His Stuff" After Divorce / 07.21.2023

Despite a tumultuous divorce, Kim Kardashian is keeping cherished items belonging to her ex-husband, Kanye West. The revelation came during Thursday’s (July 20) episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” showing Kardashian sorting through a treasure trove of the musician’s belongings in a warehouse.

“He just doesn’t want it anymore,” she confessed while exploring the storage unit. “He tells me to burn his stuff. But I thought maybe the kids would think it’s so cool. I kinda kept everything for the kids.”

Among the items saved for posterity were iconic pieces from Kanye’s The College Dropout era. Notably, that served as a period of significant relevance to the West-Kardashian children, especially North West, who wore the vintage merchandise in the past.

Lauding the stored items as a “time capsule of the best times,” Kardashian stated that she intends to ensure that the couple’s personal turmoil doesn’t tarnish the relationship their four children share with Kanye.

“The reality is life is really different, and when you know it can never get back there, that’s what sucks, and that’s what’s hard,” she lamented. “But my kids will have the best memories and this will be the best tribute for them.”

Kardashian and Ye had their divorce finalized following a lengthy legal battle in November 2022. As per the settlement, Kanye agreed to transfer $200,000 to Kardashian for future child support on the first day of each month.

In another development, Kanye West’s dream of becoming the U.S. president seems to be fading. According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings reported by HotNewHipHop on Monday (July 17), the “True Love” rapper’s presidential campaign hasn’t received any donations in weeks.

The campaign started April 1 with $124,873, but by June 30, more than $101,000 was spent on consultants and employees, leaving just about $23,000 in campaign funds. With no outstanding debts, the “Kanye 2024” campaign is now seemingly coming to a standstill.