News Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Kanye West's 46th Birthday Party Included Sushi Served On A Naked Woman / 06.12.2023

Amid the unpredictability that often characterizes Kanye West’s actions, his recent 46th birthday celebration proved to be no exception. The weekend party was brimming with high-profile guests and an unconventional serving style, with sushi displayed on a naked woman as the central attraction.

Images and videos shared by TMZ on Sunday (June 11) revealed a nude woman lying on a table, her body adorned with an array of sushi. Additional plates of the delicacy were scattered around her. Instead of traditional lighting, the room boasted a more intimate ambiance with various candles.

The guest list at West’s birthday bash was as captivating as the event itself. Among the celebrities who attended the occasion were Ty Dolla $ign, Freddie Gibbs, and Chloe Bailey, who didn’t let an injury prevent her from attending. Bianca Censori, Ye’s new partner, was also present, entering alongside the couple’s daughter North West.

Beyond the event, Ye was seen performing his track “Off The Grid” this past week. The collaboration with Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign appears on his 2021 album, DONDA. This unexpected performance sparked speculation among fans, with some suggesting the possibility of an upcoming music video or inclusion in an upcoming documentary.

Earlier last week, a leaked DONDA mini-documentary surfaced online, revealing the Yeezy founder expressing discontent about absenteeism at his album’s listening party. The most striking claim came when West threatened to exclude JAY-Z from the project if he didn’t show up. “If there’s anybody not here on the porch with me, they’re not on this version,” he declared in the locker room of the Mercedes Benz stadium.

As Yeezy welcomed another year, the grandeur of his birthday bash mirrored the turbulent journey he has been on. Amid the chaos of his online antics and tumultuous personal life, he has found new love with Censori. The star-studded party was not just a celebration of his 46th birthday but also an affirmation of his unorthodox approach to life — bold, provocative, and unmistakably Kanye.