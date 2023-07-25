News Penske Media / Contributor via Getty Images, Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images Coi Leray, Latto, And Saweetie Star In Netflix's "Ladies First: A Story Of Women In Hip Hop" Series / 07.25.2023

In the build-up to hip hop’s golden jubilee this year, several artists stepped forward to pay homage to the genre. Among these celebrations, Netflix unveiled a new trailer today (July 25) for the upcoming documentary series “Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip Hop.”

Set for release on Aug. 4 in four installments, the series also offers insights from industry veterans such as Sha-Rock and Roxanne Shante. Elsewhere, the trailer gave due attention to contemporary sensations like Saweetie, Latto, Tierra Whack, Kash Doll, Chika, and Coi Leray. The overarching goal is to reframe hip hop’s evolution within broader societal, racial, and political contexts.

“Ladies First” offers a fresh look at the impact that determined women have had on hip hop since its inception, placing them at the heart of the genre’s half-century narrative. The series reexamines hip hop through a female perspective, spotlighting influential emcees from Remy Ma and Queen Latifah to Rah Digga and rising stars. It also emphasizes the contributions of other key individuals, including record label insiders, fashion designers, and journalists.

“We all winning at once in different aspects,” Latto stated. Whack added, “It is so many fire women right now, like what?” Elsewhere, Latifah shared, “We have come through a lot. We have stood back up and we’ll always keep standing back up.”

Not confirmed to be in the film, the trailer also included cameos of Cardi B, Lola Brooke, Ice Spice, Monaleo, and Flo Milli, among many others in the form of visuals from their previous music videos. Notably, City Girls’ “Twerkulator,” Young M.A.’s “OOOUUU,” and GloRilla’s “Blessed” can be seen in the one-minute clip.

Executive producers of “Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip Hop” include notable figures such as Nicole Galovski, Justin Simien, Troy Carter, Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg, Lyte, Dream Hampton, and Jennifer Ryan. This series is a Culture House Production and will make its Netflix debut next month.