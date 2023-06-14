News Presley Ann / Stringer via Getty Images Coi Leray Is "Calling All The Female Rappers" To Get This Year's First Hip Hop No. 1 / 06.14.2023

Coi Leray has thrown down a challenge to her contemporaries: to break this year’s absence of a No. 1 Hip Hop record on either the Billboard’s Hot 100 songs chart or the 200 albums chart.

According to Billboard, 2023 has so far not seen a chart-topping release in the genre, a stark contrast to 2022’s strong performances, which included Gunna’s DS4Ever, Future’s I Never Liked You, and Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry.

The unexpected chart drought has spurred Leray into action, leading to a lively discussion on Twitter. Underlining her suggestion, she said, “Ain’t been a [No. 1] rap song at all this year. Calling all the female rappers to the front. [Hear] me out. Ladies’ night. Hip Hop. Unity.”

Ain’t been a #1 rap song at all this year. Calling all the female rappers to front. Here me out. ladies night. Hip hop. Unity. #splash🎏🌊 let’s make history with a number 1 … together .. with love. #justanidea — Coi (@coi_leray) June 14, 2023

In response to a fan’s skepticism about a collaborative track featuring an array of female artists being unmanageable, the “Players” rapper disputed the notion, arguing that it’s feasible. She replied, “[Some] of us can share verses. Split it up. Back and forth. Adlibs.”

Someone of us can share verses. Split it up . Back and forth . Adlibs . https://t.co/SjohFwzw9l — Coi (@coi_leray) June 14, 2023

One fan even asked for a collaboration with Doja Cat, who’s also releasing new music later this month. The sentiment was met with Leray’s approval, as she expressed admiration for her kindness, affirming it with a promising, “It will happen.”

I love Doja. Like . A lot. So much. Genuine and so fucking pure and sweet . And hella funny too 😂😂 man I would love this shit . It will happen https://t.co/9Vr3LLlHKN — Coi (@coi_leray) June 14, 2023

With the “No More Parties” artist and others working towards a shared vision, 2023 could still be a memorable year for Hip Hop.

Scheduled for release later this month, Leray’s sophomore album, COI, is set to hit streaming on June 23. She stirred excitement earlier in April by launching two fresh singles: “My Body” and “Bops.” During a recent interview with Eddie Francis on Apple Music 1, the musician hinted that the upcoming project is essentially “all about me,” with only a few guest features to break the introspective focus.

It serves as a follow-up to 2022’s Trendsetter, which subsequently debuted at No. 89 on the Billboard 200. The 20-song effort contained features from Nicki Minaj, Pooh Shiesty, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Lil Durk. It also spawned popular records such as “Blick Blick,” “Aye Yai Yai,” and the G Herbo-assisted “Thief In The Night.”