Drake References His Baby Mother's Stripping Days In "Sidetalk" Interview / 07.31.2023

During his recent gig in New York for the “It’s All a Blur Tour,” Drake lightheartedly addressed his once-secretive relationship with Sophie Brussaux, the mother of his son.

Stopping by Starlets, which is a renowned strip club in Queens, the Canadian star joined “Sidetalk.” His impromptu interview with the New York-based street show clocked in at just one minute. During the clip, the five-time Grammy winner didn’t shy away from referring to Brussaux’s past as a stripper. He even joked, “They got my baby mama on the wall over there.”

Brussaux formerly starred in adult films under the alias Rosee Divine. Her child with the Toronto rapper, Adonis, was born on Oct. 11, 2017. Their relationship first caught the public eye in January of that year when the pair was spotted on a date in Amsterdam during the artist’s “Boy Meets World Tour.”

However, it wasn’t until TMZ reported Brussaux’s pregnancy and her demands for a paternity test and child support that Drake’s alleged texts insisting on an abortion came to light. In response, the musician’s representative asserted that if the child were indeed his, the rapper “would do the right thing.”

The private affair became public fodder when Pusha T released the track “The Story of Adidon” in 2018. “Sophie knows better as your baby mother. Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her. A baby’s involved; it’s deeper than rap. We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts,” he rapped.

Elsewhere, the Virginia native spat, “You are hiding a child; let that boy come home. Deadbeat mothaf**ka playin’ border patrol, ooh. Adonis is your son, and he deserves more than an Adidas press run; that’s real. Love that baby; respect that girl. Forget she’s a porn star; let her be your world, yuugh!”

Despite their complicated past, Drake and Brussaux appeared to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship. Last year, Brussaux publicly praised the artist on Instagram by commending him as an “amazing” father to Adonis.