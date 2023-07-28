News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer via Getty Images Drake Disses Pusha T And Pharrell On Travis Scott's "MELTDOWN" / 07.28.2023

In their much-anticipated collaboration, Drake let loose on Travis Scott’s fresh release, “MELTDOWN.” Released as a part of UTOPIA today (July 28), the former fired lyrical darts at archrival Pusha T and Pharrell.

Produced by the likes of Coleman, BNYX, Boi-1da, Vinylz, and Tay Keith, the track gave Drizzy a platform to go after his Virginia-born foe. He sneered, “I melt down the chains that I bought from yo boss. Give a f**k about all of that heritage s**t. Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis. They not even wearing that s**t.”

“V” is a nod to the late fashion titan Virgil Abloh, who was succeeded at Louis Vuitton by Pharrell after his passing. Drizzy’s verse hinted at his purchase of custom chains that Pharrell auctioned off last year. The bling, estimated at a whopping $3.3 million, made an appearance in the Canadian musician’s “Jumbotron S**t Poppin'” video.

Elsewhere in the song, Drake warned, “You lucky that Vogue was suing. ‘Cause I would’ve been with the Wassas in Paris and s**t.” He hinted at his lawsuit with Vogue last year, along with a slight dig at Pharrell and Pusha. The duo was in Paris last month for the former’s debut Louis Vuitton show, where the “If You Know You Know” artist unveiled a new Clipse track that was seemingly targeted at Jim Jones.

The musical spat is just the latest chapter in a feud dating back to 2018 when the release of Pusha’s “Infrared” ignited the war of words. Drake shot back with “Duppy Freestyle,” but it was Pusha’s “The Story of Adidon” that sent shockwaves through the industry. It revealed the Toronto artist’s then-unknown son, Adonis.

While Pusha insisted he’s “not interested anymore,” it’s clear that Drake isn’t about to let the past lie. His latest bars on “MELTDOWN” show that the 6 God still has scores to settle in his own melodious way.

Travis Scott’s UTOPIA is now available to stream across DSPs. It featured a star-studded lineup including Beyoncé, SZA, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Future, Swae Lee, James Blake, and more.