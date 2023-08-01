News Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images Drake Reminisces On Meek Mill Beef At Philadelphia Concert / 08.01.2023

Drake’s highly anticipated “It’s All A Blur Tour” graced the City of Brotherly Love on Monday (July 31) night. With co-headliner 21 Savage, the Canadian rapper transformed the Wells Fargo Center into a melodic echo chamber for the first of two consecutive shows.

The crowd erupted in excitement as Drizzy emerged on stage alongside a very special guest, Meek Mill. Not so long ago, the two were caught in a bitter feud, but time seems to have healed the wounds.

“You see who I walked out here with, right? I’ma always keep it 100 with you. The last time I was in this building, that man right here, he’s been representing this city since he started in this s**t,” Drake remarked to the sea of fans. He referenced a time when the relationship between the two artists was strained by hinting at an incident from the past.

He continued, “That man, me and him weren’t getting along at the time, and he’s a real n**ga, so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick. We did not get to stick around and chill. And like I said, ‘I’m a real n**ga, so I’ma tell you the truth.’”

Philly’s own Meek Mill walks out with @Drake for Show #1 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WOwoa82m4X — Wells Fargo Center (@WellsFargoCtr) August 1, 2023

Later, the Toronto rapper recounted their journey, applauding their personal growth and the transformation of their rivalry into a friendship. “It means the most to me that I can come back to this city and show the growth as two men, that we can come here tonight, and we can represent for motherf**king Philadelphia together,” Drake added.

He concluded, “So I appreciate Meek walking me to the stage tonight. Philly, I appreciate you embracing me with open arms one more time.”

The last time Drake took to the Wells Fargo Center stage, he and Meek had already mended fences. The two even shared the stage, hyping the crowd as they performed the latter’s hit “Dreams & Nightmares (Intro).”

Before their reconciliation, Meek accused Drake of using a ghostwriter, which ignited a feud back in 2015. The 6 God responded with a barrage of words in the diss track “Charged Up,” and when Meek fell short of his promised reply, the Canadian artist delivered the knockout punch with “Back to Back.”

Their rivalry reached a boiling point at a Philadelphia concert in 2016, with Meek and his crew reportedly confronting Drake. The musician’s recent recounting likely alludes to this confrontation.

By 2018, the tension dissolved, with the two artists sharing a stage in Boston. They’ve since reignited their collaborative efforts, creating hits like the multiplatinum “Going Bad.”