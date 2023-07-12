Meek Mill

Shareif Ziyadat / Stringer via Getty Images

Meek Mill Seemingly Doubles Down On "Free Tory Lanez" Comments

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.12.2023

Meek Mill has entered defense mode. A wave of backlash has been triggered by his public support of Tory Lanez during a recent live performance, prompting a vigorous response from the Philadelphia native.

Fans took to social media after Meek, during his high-energy headlining act at Rolling Loud Portugal on July 7, clearly voiced his support for Lanez. “That was lit. Free Tory Lanez too, one time,” he emphatically told the crowd after performing their hit “Litty” from 2016’s DC4. This endorsement caused some confusion among some, given Meek’s past tiffs with the musician and previous association with Roc Nation, which now represents Megan Thee Stallion.

Taking to the Instagram-associated Threads app, the “Dreams and Nightmares” artist launched a fiery response. He began by critiquing the selectivity of public opinion, asking why his past calls to “free” other artists were not met with the same backlash. He then defended his authenticity and commitment to real-world change over maintaining a curated rap image. 

“I say free Young Thug… Free [YFN] Lucci… Free [YNW] Melly. I don’t even know why y’all start dealing with us if y’all gon’ try to smear us… That’s why I stick to the trenches,” Meek wrote.

The rapper added, “Narrative control starts every Monday. Nobody gives a f**k what these people talking [about], we making real life change out here every day! If I said free MUMIA, [I’m] gonna be shamed!  He’s allegedly guilty for killing a few male [cops]! I grew up to the Black nation screaming that! Why do y’all think y’all can control us? We got millions and real man influence, not internet tricks!”

 

Post by @meekmill
View on Threads

 

 

Post by @meekmill
View on Threads

 

Meek Mill’s advocacy for Lanez follows a rocky history between the two artists, marked by collaborations, a teased joint project, and an eventual fallout after the Toronto rapper was convicted for shooting Thee Stallion in 2020. Lanez acknowledged this in his 2021 track “Mucky James,” expressing more hurt than hostility toward his former collaborator.

Lanez remains in custody without bond, facing up to 22 years and eight months imprisonment, possible deportation to Canada, and accusations of gross indifference to human life for his alleged involvement in the drunken dispute. A delayed sentencing, previously scheduled for June 13, now awaits a new date of Aug. 7.

News
Meek Mill
Tory Lanez

TRENDING
News

The Game Walks Back His Comments About Dr. Dre & Kanye West

Compton rap legend The Game shows remorse for his statements comparing Dr. Dre and Kanye ...
By Ahmad Davis
07.09.2023
News

RZA Responds To Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Naming Their Child After Him

Legendary rapper RZA reacts to Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s child being named after him.
By Malcolm Trapp
07.07.2023
News

Drake Says The World Is Being Homophobic Toward Him

The multiplatinum rapper comments back and forth with Lil Yachty on Instagram about how the ...
By Ahmad Davis
07.08.2023
News

Usher Sings To Saweetie After Keke Palmer Drama Unfolds

Following Keke Palmer’s viral moment with Usher, the singer serenades Saweetie this time.
By Malcolm Trapp
07.10.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories