Meek Mill Seemingly Doubles Down On "Free Tory Lanez" Comments

Meek Mill has entered defense mode. A wave of backlash has been triggered by his public support of Tory Lanez during a recent live performance, prompting a vigorous response from the Philadelphia native.

Fans took to social media after Meek, during his high-energy headlining act at Rolling Loud Portugal on July 7, clearly voiced his support for Lanez. “That was lit. Free Tory Lanez too, one time,” he emphatically told the crowd after performing their hit “Litty” from 2016’s DC4. This endorsement caused some confusion among some, given Meek’s past tiffs with the musician and previous association with Roc Nation, which now represents Megan Thee Stallion.

Taking to the Instagram-associated Threads app, the “Dreams and Nightmares” artist launched a fiery response. He began by critiquing the selectivity of public opinion, asking why his past calls to “free” other artists were not met with the same backlash. He then defended his authenticity and commitment to real-world change over maintaining a curated rap image.

“I say free Young Thug… Free [YFN] Lucci… Free [YNW] Melly. I don’t even know why y’all start dealing with us if y’all gon’ try to smear us… That’s why I stick to the trenches,” Meek wrote.

The rapper added, “Narrative control starts every Monday. Nobody gives a f**k what these people talking [about], we making real life change out here every day! If I said free MUMIA, [I’m] gonna be shamed! He’s allegedly guilty for killing a few male [cops]! I grew up to the Black nation screaming that! Why do y’all think y’all can control us? We got millions and real man influence, not internet tricks!”

Meek Mill’s advocacy for Lanez follows a rocky history between the two artists, marked by collaborations, a teased joint project, and an eventual fallout after the Toronto rapper was convicted for shooting Thee Stallion in 2020. Lanez acknowledged this in his 2021 track “Mucky James,” expressing more hurt than hostility toward his former collaborator.

Lanez remains in custody without bond, facing up to 22 years and eight months imprisonment, possible deportation to Canada, and accusations of gross indifference to human life for his alleged involvement in the drunken dispute. A delayed sentencing, previously scheduled for June 13, now awaits a new date of Aug. 7.