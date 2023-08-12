News Photos: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images and Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images 21 Savage Sings Along To Beyoncé During The Atlanta "Renaissance" Tour Stop / 08.12.2023

On a star-studded night (Aug. 11), 21 Savage showcased his unrivaled passion for R&B during Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” stop in Atlanta. He couldn’t resist singing along, much to the enjoyment of his fans.

In a candid video shared on Instagram, the “Jimmy Crooks” rapper was seen pouring his heart out to Beyoncé’s hit “Dangerously in Love.” With the R&B icon in full voice, 21 Savage joined in, enthusiastically singing the passion-filled lyrics.

“I am in love with you, you set me free/I can’t do this thing called life without you here with me/’Cause I’m dangerously in love with you,” he exclaimed, without a trace of shyness.

Fans quickly took to social media, expressing admiration for 21 Savage’s unabashed love for Queen Bey. One X user noted his affectionate fandom, posting, “When I tell you 21 Savage has me CRYING lmao. You know he loves Beyoncé down.”

But the Atlanta rapper’s musical journey didn’t end there. He posted another video, passionately singing to Beyoncé’s soulful ballad “1+1.”

Although primarily known for his street raps, 21 Savage has never shied away from flaunting his affection for R&B. Earlier this year, he was filmed singing along with Usher during his Las Vegas residency. The unexpected duet was received with laughter and applause. He has also been walking out to different R&B songs during his “It’s All A Blur Tour” with Drake.

“You like singing R&B and s**t, right?” Usher asked, handing him the microphone. Without a second thought, 21 Savage grabbed the opportunity and joined in on the 2004 Alicia Keys duet “My Boo.”

21 Savage’s spontaneous singing serves as a reminder of his versatility and his genuine love for music beyond his genre. This revelation of an R&B-loving emcee adds a fun layer to his public persona and connects him with fans on a more personal level.