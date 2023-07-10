News Kayla Oaddams / Contributor via Getty Images and Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Usher Sings To Saweetie After Keke Palmer Drama Unfolds / 07.10.2023

Saweetie has joined the long list of the hip hop and R&B acts to have been serenaded by Usher during his ongoing Vegas residency.

In a recent video that surfaced on the internet on Saturday (July 8), Usher was captured showering his velvety vocal affection on the musician. However, unlike her peers, the “Icy Grl” artist kept her physical responses muted, mostly bopping to his crooning.

Many fans speculated that Saweetie maintained her composure due to her alleged relationship with YG. The pair sparked dating rumors in April after being seen backstage together at Rolling Loud California.

Following the concert, she uploaded a series of photos on Instagram that were captioned, “Mood = extra AF.”

To date, the most infamous episode happened on July 4 when Usher sang to Keke Palmer. It drew controversy as Darius Jackson, the father of her son, publicly expressed his disapproval. Subsequently, the aftermath led to a total social media blackout from him. Jackson deleted his Twitter account and all photos of Palmer from his Instagram.

Rewind to April, Usher used a similar trick, winning hearts during a rendition of “There Goes My Baby.” The subject of his vocal charms then was Shadée Monique, the girlfriend of Joe Budden.

A month earlier, Usher took a moment from his concert to honor Queen Latifah on her 53rd birthday. Attending the gig at the Dolby Live at Park MGM on March 18, she was seen receiving a hug from the singer. The venue echoed Latifah’s 1993 hit, “U.N.I.T.Y,” while the birthday girl thanked the crowd amidst their effusive applause.

In other news, Saweetie rcently explained why her album has continuously been delayed. Speaking to E! News about Pretty B**ch Music, she said, “I feel like a debut album is not something you just put out. It’s not something you play with. I’m a Cancer, so I like to overthink sometimes, but I think you have to be really careful with that, and I take my art really serious.”