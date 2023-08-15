News Gary Miller / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Teezo Touchdown Gains Drake's Stamp Of Approval Ahead Of Debut Album / 08.15.2023

Teezo Touchdown’s career trajectory saw a rapid climb over the past year. The artist recently collaborated with Don Toliver and was featured on Travis Scott’s “MODERN JAM” on UTOPIA. Joining the long list of co-signs is Drake.

The Toronto rapper took to Instagram today (Aug. 15) to shower Touchdown’s upcoming album. He wrote, “Usually it’s a cutthroat cryptic caption for the ones that turned on the gang members, but tonight I just heard some of the best music ever, so I am happy, and I will spare you little birdies thanks to [Teezo Touchdown].”

Set to hit streaming platforms on Sept. 8, the debut LP ignited anticipation with pre-release singles “Rock Paper Strippers” and “Crying In My Car.” Check out Drake’s post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Additional details regarding Touchdown’s project have yet to come out. However, the recent excitement building around his name hinted at a possible collaboration with other high-profile artists. While it’s uncertain if Drizzy will be featured or if the former will appear on For All The Dogs, the mutual admiration between the two musicians is evident.

Meanwhile, Drake is currently finishing up the remaining dates of his “It’s All A Blur Tour” with 21 Savage. On Sunday (Aug. 13), Sexyy Red announced that she would be joining the arena run. The trio is slated to perform in Charlotte, Houston, Atlanta, and Miami next month. Furthermore, the tour will come to an end on Oct. 9 in Columbus, Ohio.

During his Saturday (Aug. 12) stop at the Kia Forum, the “Search & Rescue” artist made a special request. It was his son Adonis’ first time attending a show, so he asked fans not to throw bras onstage.

Drake stated, “I can’t talk about titties tonight in LA because my son is at the show for the first time ever. So, we’re going to keep this real PG tonight. Y’all, keep your bras on.”