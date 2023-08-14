News Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Tells Fans Not To Throw Bras On Stage During His Son's First Show / 08.14.2023

Drake put a halt to his concert tradition for a special reason. During his “It’s All A Blur Tour” on Saturday (Aug. 12), the rapper surprised fans by making a unique request at the Kia Forum.

The Canadian superstar previously enjoyed a favorite pastime of his tour, allowing fans to throw bras onto the stage. However, things changed when he announced that his son Adonis was present in the audience.

Approaching the microphone, Drake told the crowd, “I can’t talk about titties tonight in LA because my son is at the show for the first time ever. So, we’re going to keep this real PG tonight. Y’all, keep your bras on.”

The request marked a departure from previous gigs where fans had obliged the “Search & Rescue” artist’s request by tossing garments on stage. For weeks, the trend continued until Saturday’s ceasefire of unmentionables.

Concertgoer Veronica Correia notably caught his attention by throwing her 36G cup bra during the tour’s Brooklyn stop. Her viral bra toss led to an offer from Playboy and multiple conversations with Drake via Instagram DM.

In an interview with TMZ, Correia recounted the experience. She shared, “So, I went to Drake’s concert with no intention of really throwing my bra. I had mentioned it, but I was like, ‘You know what? This is what I’m going to wear for the night. I’m going to keep it on.’”

The attendee continued, “And then, I was having a little fun, and he came past me and walked to the DJ booth where he was really singing right in from me. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna do it,’ because he passed right by me.”

In another clip going viral on social media over the weekend, Drake came to the defense of one of his female fans. After throwing a towel into the crowd, a man attending the show reportedly began tussling with her for it. Subsequently, the Toronto rapper shouted, “I’ma send someone up there.”