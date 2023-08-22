News Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Italian Residents Want Kanye West's Wife Arrested For Public Indecency / 08.22.2023

Kanye West‘s recent visit to Italy with his new wife, Bianca Censori, created quite a commotion among locals. The couple’s attire — or rather, lack thereof — led to outcry and demands for legal action.

Censori was allegedly photographed in a revealing, skin-tight jumpsuit that sparked outrage among conservative residents of the Catholic country. As reported by TMZ, images of her minimalistic wardrobe were promptly followed by calls for the police to intervene for public indecency.

According to Italian law, penalties for such infractions can range from a fine of €5,000 to €10,000 ($5,424 to $10,849) or even up to four years in prison if the incident occurs near minors.

However, the backlash doesn’t end there. Censori previously attracted attention for an Instagram post in which she modeled scarce pieces of black tape. Some users deemed the look “quite trashy and ungodly,” and the controversy has since spilled over into this new incident.

Displeasure with Censori’s latest look was widely voiced on social media platforms with locals expressing their concerns about the couple’s attire. Tweets ranged from calls for arrest to deportation. One online commenter wrote, “She’s not naked. She just looks like she’s just had cosmetic surgery.”

Announced in January, West’s union with Censori hasn’t been without scrutiny. The marriage’s legal status was previously in question, as reports suggested that the couple hadn’t filed a certificate. Nonetheless, the pair hasn’t been shy about displaying affection, much to the dismay of some onlookers.

In related news, two former Donda Academy employees sued Yeezy for alleged education and safety violations in April. Teachers Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers claimed they were fired due to racial bias and often shorted up to $2,700 per paycheck.

In response, the school’s principal, Moira Love, called the pair “aggressive in the presence of others.”

The lawsuit stated, “Plaintiffs believe this type of comment facilitates stereotypes about African-American women as being confrontational simply for doing their job and voicing their legitimate concerns in order to provide a safe environment and proper education for their students.”