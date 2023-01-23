News Gotham/GC Images Kanye West Introduces North to New 'Wife' Bianca Censori / 01.23.2023

Kanye West is introducing North West to her new stepmom.

The 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was seen dining with her father and his “wife,” Bianca Censori, for the first time since their surprise wedding.

According to the Daily Mail, the newlyweds waited as North’s security team dropped her off with a friend at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday before heading inside.

Ye, 45, reportedly married the Australian architectural designer, 27, in a secret wedding earlier this month. The two exchanged rings during a non-legal private ceremony in Beverly Hills, but it doesn’t appear that they have filed a marriage certificate.

Their union has come as a surprise to the Kardashian family, who is reportedly confused and concerned.

“The family isn’t taking this as a marriage yet,” a source told Page Six. “They don’t know what it is. They aren’t sure if it is a PR stunt. They are waiting to see if he files for papers. They are nervous because if it’s real, she would be in the children’s life.”

Per the report, Kim is not a fan of her ex-husband’s new bride. “Kim hates her. [She] has a bad opinion of her,” an insider told the outlet. “This woman has done stuff to make herself look like Kim.”

It’s unclear how long they’ve been dating, but Censori has worked at Yeezy since November 2020 where she holds the title of “head of architecture.” Following their wedding, the couple vacationed at the five-star Amangiri resort in Utah.

Back in November, Ye settled his divorce from Kim following nearly seven years of marriage. As part of the agreement, she will receive $200,000 a month in child support and the two will share joint custody with “equal access” to their four children–North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.