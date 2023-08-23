News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Blueface Shares Footage Of Him Getting Into A Fight, Says He Was Stabbed / 08.23.2023

Today (Aug. 23), Blueface revealed footage of him getting into a physical altercation with a guy at the gym. According to the rapper, the stranger had a knife and reportedly stabbed him.

On his Instagram, the artist wrote: “I won’t be able to fight [on] Oct. 14 due to an injury. [I] won’t have enough time to heal. Don’t say I ducked none. Bro came with a dog and a knife at 10 a.m.”

Initially, Blueface was slated to fight TikToker Salt Papi on Oct. 14 in Manchester. The brawl would’ve occurred on the same card as Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis and KSI vs. Tommy Fury. However, the boxing match between the “Thotiana” hitmaker and Papi may not happen after all.

In the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked, social media reacted to the incident. One person shared, “Everybody talking ’bout he swung first! Um, first off, if you grew up in the hood, your folks tell you always swing first when somebody is on your tail.”

Another user chimed in, “But he tried to two-piece the guy before he sliced his a**.” Elsewhere, someone added, “Meanwhile, you hit him first. Oh well. That’s for all the pain Chrisean had to go through.”

On Sunday (Aug. 20), Zeus Network shared footage of Blueface sparring with Floyd Mayweather ahead of his upcoming match. The clip came on the heels of the latest episode of “Blueface & Chrisean: Crazy In Love.”

In related news, Blueface and Rock sparked rumors that they rekindled their turbulent relationship earlier this week.

The couple was seen at blogger Jason Lee’s Los Angeles birthday party on Saturday (Aug. 19), where they appeared more at ease with each other than in recent memory. The pair was spotted hugging, and the musician affectionately rubbed Rock’s belly at one point.