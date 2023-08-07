New Music Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Chrisean Rock Alleges Blueface Threatened To Kick Her In The Stomach / 08.07.2023

Soon-to-be mother Chrisean Rock revealed shocking accusations against Blueface during an emotional Instagram Live session on Sunday (Aug. 6). In the tear-filled rant, Rock recalled an alleged incident that took place a few months ago in Las Vegas. She asserted that the “Thotiana” artist threatened to kill her and their unborn child.

Detailing the event, the reality TV star explained, “When I was five months pregnant, we was in Vegas, and he tried to lay down his rules. He’s like, ‘B**ch, don’t talk to that b**ch.’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So we go with the homies and s**t, and the homie’s girl is being too friendly to Blue. Whatever, she’s from a whole different race. It’s her culture.”

Rock went on to describe a chilling confrontation in their hotel room, where the rapper allegedly lost his temper. In a clip reposted by The Neighborhood Talk, she said, “He got in my face for real, and this is the evilest s**t I’ve ever seen him do, and nobody deserves that s**t… He’s like, ‘Schoolyard Crip, b**ch. Look a killer in his eyes. You don’t think I’ll kill you? And kick you in the stomach, and you be bleeding for months?’”

Rock and Blueface’s relationship has been highly publicized and fraught with tension. In recent weeks, the latter’s behavior and comments about Rock drew criticism from fans and sparked new concerns.

Moreover, the recent accusations cast a shadow on their already turbulent love life. Blueface took to Twitter last week, referring to Rock as a “side b**ch,” which added fuel to the fire.

When that lie detector test episode drop you guys will understand y I demoted chrisean to side bih yo main bih gotta keep it 💯 even when it hurts the position I’m in my main gotta listen over a jail call if need be it’s a lot of assets involved I can’t depend on no liar 🤥 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) July 31, 2023

On Sunday, Blueface also waged a bet on which one of his baby mothers would win a fight. He shared, “Fair fade. I’ll take Jaidyn [Alexis] over Rock. Who wanna bet?”

Fair fade I’ll take Jaidyn over rock who wanna bet — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) August 6, 2023

The unraveling relationship between the two has become a central storyline in the latest season of the Zeus Network show, “Crazy In Love.” Fans have been urging Rock to distance herself from Blueface, whose recent behavior, especially toward his children with Alexis, also raised eyebrows.