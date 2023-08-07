Chrisean Rock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Chrisean Rock Alleges Blueface Threatened To Kick Her In The Stomach

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  08.07.2023

Soon-to-be mother Chrisean Rock revealed shocking accusations against Blueface during an emotional Instagram Live session on Sunday (Aug. 6). In the tear-filled rant, Rock recalled an alleged incident that took place a few months ago in Las Vegas. She asserted that the “Thotiana” artist threatened to kill her and their unborn child.

Detailing the event, the reality TV star explained, “When I was five months pregnant, we was in Vegas, and he tried to lay down his rules. He’s like, ‘B**ch, don’t talk to that b**ch.’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So we go with the homies and s**t, and the homie’s girl is being too friendly to Blue. Whatever, she’s from a whole different race. It’s her culture.”

Rock went on to describe a chilling confrontation in their hotel room, where the rapper allegedly lost his temper. In a clip reposted by The Neighborhood Talk, she said, “He got in my face for real, and this is the evilest s**t I’ve ever seen him do, and nobody deserves that s**t… He’s like, ‘Schoolyard Crip, b**ch. Look a killer in his eyes. You don’t think I’ll kill you? And kick you in the stomach, and you be bleeding for months?’”

Rock and Blueface’s relationship has been highly publicized and fraught with tension. In recent weeks, the latter’s behavior and comments about Rock drew criticism from fans and sparked new concerns.

Moreover, the recent accusations cast a shadow on their already turbulent love life. Blueface took to Twitter last week, referring to Rock as a “side b**ch,” which added fuel to the fire.

On Sunday, Blueface also waged a bet on which one of his baby mothers would win a fight. He shared, “Fair fade. I’ll take Jaidyn [Alexis] over Rock. Who wanna bet?”

The unraveling relationship between the two has become a central storyline in the latest season of the Zeus Network show, “Crazy In Love.” Fans have been urging Rock to distance herself from Blueface, whose recent behavior, especially toward his children with Alexis, also raised eyebrows.

New Music
blueface
Chrisean Rock
Blueface

TRENDING
News

Sukihana Reacts To Clip of Lil Meech Seemingly Ignoring Summer Walker Onstage

Sukihana and Saucy Santana took to Instagram to respond to a video of Lil Meech ...
By Ahmad Davis
08.05.2023
News

Social Media Reacts To Ciara And Chris Brown Uniting On "How We Roll"

Ciara and Chris Brown dropped their first collaboration in over a decade, and fans couldn’t ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.04.2023
News

Pop Smoke's Killing Is Being Connected To Dead Body Found In Barrel

A dead body washed ashore in Malibu is reportedly connected to the killing of famed ...
By Ahmad Davis
08.06.2023
News

Lil Meech Reacts To Viral Video Of Him Entering A Woman's Home

Lil Meech reacts to being caught on a Ring camera entering another woman’s home amid ...
By Malcolm Trapp
08.01.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories