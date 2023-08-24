News Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Image Nicki Minaj Files Charges Against Alleged Swatter / 08.24.2023

Nicki Minaj took legal action after falling victim to a frustrating swatting incident. In a recent social media revelation, the rapper identified the alleged hoax caller and announced that a warrant for their arrest is now in place.

Last month, authorities were called to the musician’s San Fernando Valley residence in response to a 911 call claiming a shooting occurred. LA police swarmed the location only to find the report was false.

Announced on Wednesday (Aug. 23) evening, Minaj tracked down the individual she named “Stephanie Bell.” She wrote, “A warrant is in the system. Great detective work. So grateful. The DA filed one count for the swatting call and one for the false report to DCFS [Department of Children and Family Services]. To God be the glory.”

The swatting incident wasn’t Minaj’s first brush with online trolls. In June, false child abuse claims prompted police to visit her home and inspect her son. Additionally, a petition circulated, claiming neighbors wanted the rapper and her husband, Kenneth Petty, removed from their Hidden Hills residence.

Minaj’s fans were quick to rally around her. They showed support for her legal action and contempt for the fraudulent dispatcher. “Swatting a Black woman and her family when we’ve learned so much in the past years how police can be reckless towards Black people is very sick behavior,” one user commented.

Another person chimed in, “B**tch, I fell asleep for two hours and woke up to Nicki exposing the nincompoop that had her house swatted. The FBI better get [Stephanie Bell] before the Barbz do, to say the least.”

Despite Minaj’s recent legal troubles, the artist continued to make headlines for her music. Her collaboration with Ice Spice for “Barbie World” recently reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart.

It marked a 31 percent weekly increase in radio plays. Notably, the impressive feat signified the largest leap to the top position on that chart since the 1990s.