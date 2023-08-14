News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Nicki Minaj Teases New Song Ahead Of 'Pink Friday 2' Release Date / 08.14.2023

While fans eagerly await the Nov. 13 release of Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj seemingly gave a hint at what to expect on the album. During an livestream on Sunday (Aug. 13) night, the rapper teased new music and answered a few questions from listeners.

Today (Aug. 14), the musician shared a clip on her Instagram with the aforementioned song playing in the background. Produced by ATL Jacob, the track is speculatively titled “Dream About You.”

In the comments, Sexyy Red, City Girls’ JT, Winnie Harlow, Maliibu Miitch, and Cuban Doll showered the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” hitmaker with love. Young Money artist Mellow Rackz commented, “I’m too excited. That body and that face [are] timeless perfection. I love [you], QUEEN.”

Minaj also uploaded lyrics from the record via X (formerly known as Twitter). It read, “Begging me to stay, and then you walk away. There’s something that you wanted to say. I was in a rush, and you said you were crushed. But I said I’d be back; it’s OK.”

The post continued, “I wish I’d hugged you tighter the last time that I saw you. I wish l didn’t waste precious time that night when I called you. I wish I remembered to say I’d do anything for you. Maybe I pushed you away because I thought that I’d bore you.”

Last week, the rapper also teased fans with another single that may appear on Pink Friday 2. “The greatest song I’ve ever written,” Minaj wrote on Aug. 10. “My goodness. [I] opened the vault and played it last night, and the reaction. >>> My babies have to have this. The world needs this. Trees will grow. Y’all, I’m in love. I’m not kidding y’all.”

Though the song remains untitled and the album’s tracklist is still undisclosed, Minaj assured her fans that they’d be delighted with the highly anticipated record.