News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé's Mic Cut Off During Her Arizona “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” Stop / 08.25.2023

On Thursday (Aug. 24) night, Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” performance at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium experienced technical difficulties that silenced the artist during her rendition of “ALIEN SUPERSTAR.” The music cut out just as she began its opening verse, which left fans and the singer herself momentarily leading a capella iteration of the record.

Ironically, the intro from the interrupted song almost seemed to predict the mishap. The lyrics read, “Please do not be alarmed, remain calm. Do not attempt to leave the dance floor. The DJ booth is conducting a troubleshoot test of the entire system.”

The aforementioned part of the record came from Foremost Poets’ 1998 track titled “Moonraker.” The tech issue wasn’t part of the scheduled event, but the seasoned entertainer managed to recover gracefully.

After the audio failure, Beyoncé exited the stage to a background of concerned whispers and audible frustration from the crowd. Viral videos documented the ordeal, showing the lengthy 10-minute delay to fix the audio to meet the performer’s high standards.

A young woman’s voice could be heard screaming in one video, “Somebody’s getting fired. You about to lose your job! Y’all need to fix this!”

Despite the technical snafu, Beyoncé returned to the stage with a revamped black and chrome outfit. One attendee praised, “What an amazing night. She handled this situation so professionally! Beyoncé girl, you done took all my lit energy… But it was beyond worth it!”

Later in the show, the music icon addressed the audio issue. “You know, it’s certain nights when the crowd is so loud and has so much [joy], it makes the power go out,” she said.

On Wednesday (Aug. 23), Bey asked fans to wear silver to her upcoming venues in celebration of her birthday. On her Instagram Story, she wrote, “This tour has been such a joy, and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows [from Aug. 23 to Sept. 22]!”

The musician added, “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in a house of chrome. See you there.”