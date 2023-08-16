News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé and Amazon Music Drop Third “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” Collection / 08.16.2023

Today (Aug. 16), Beyoncé and Amazon Music unveiled the third installment of their exclusive “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” merchandise collection. Available now online, the fresh drop introduced five unique items.

Among the new offerings was the On Air Icon T-shirt, which featured an image of Bey on the front with symbolic imagery tied to the circuit adorned on the back. Meanwhile, the On Air baseball cap boasted a distinctive red logo and “RWT2023” inscription. Other pieces included a tote bag, as well as a gray and black hoodie.

These new items joined the previous capsules, which showcased merchandise linked to the musician’s songs like “VIRGO’s GROOVE,” “HEATED,” and “ALIEN SUPERSTAR.”

“‘RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR’ exclusive online collection. / Drop 3.0. / Amazon Music x Beyoncé,” the streaming platform tweeted earlier this morning. Priced at $30 to $65, the limited capsule is expected to be available while supplies last.

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR EXCLUSIVE ONLINE COLLECTION / DROP 3.0 / AMAZON MUSIC X BEYONCÉ 🪩🐝 #RENAISSANCEWORLDTOUR pic.twitter.com/OwraU3gQAr — Amazon Music (@amazonmusic) August 16, 2023

Beyoncé is currently on the North American leg of her “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.” The remaining dates include stops in Miami, St. Louis, Las Vegas, Inglewood, and back-to-back nights in Houston. The arena run will conclude on Oct. 1 in Kansas City, Missouri.

On Monday (Aug. 14), the singer made headlines after showing support for Lizzo. “I love you, Lizzo,” Bey shouted to the crowd. It came as a surprise due to the ongoing lawsuit lodged against the Detroit native last month. Furthermore, she was accused of sexual harassment, disability discrimination, assault, and false imprisonment.

A day after the suit was made public, the music icon omitted the “Special” singer’s name during her Aug. 1 performance of “BREAK MY SOUL (THE QUEENS MIX).”

In other news, Tina Knowles recently came out to squash rumors that Beyoncé travels with personal toilet seats. Earlier this week, she told TMZ, “That is so ridiculous. Those are stands that you put fans on, they’re called toilet seats. That’s too much.”