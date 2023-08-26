News Photo:Kristy Sparow / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Tasha K Offering Quarterly $220,000 Payments To Cardi B / 08.26.2023

Yesterday (Aug. 25), XXL reported that Tasha K has officially offered to set up quarterly payments to Cardi B to pay back the $3.8 million owed due to their defamation case.

The “Be Careful” emcee has been vehement about her disdain for the blogger for the past few years. She has publicly told Tasha K that she would have to pay up for what she did. On Wednesday (Aug. 23), the YouTube vlogger filed a Plan of Reorganization in her Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, detailing Tasha’s plans to pay off her creditors, including Cardi B.

Tasha’s bankruptcy petition stated that she has only between $50,000-$100,000 in total assets, while her debt ranges from $1 million to $10 million. Her only assets included a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, home furniture, $500 worth of electronics, $2,500 worth of clothes, and two Louis Vuitton purses. Through Tasha’s repayment plan, she is offering to pay Cardi B $222,000 in 20 quarterly payments to settle her $3.8 million defamation lawsuit.

One fan on Twitter exclaimed, “Working for the rest of her life. Damn. This why you keep people’s names out your mouth.” Another user claimed, “Idk why she thought she would get out of paying that girl. Cardi is not playing.” The consensus is that Tasha has gotten what she deserves. One more user posted, “Nah. She had her chance to stop. I’d want it all up front.”

Cardi B has been trending following her Vogue Mèxico cover. The stunning cover was co-signed by Ice Spice, who left multiple heart eye emojis on the post. In the exclusive interview, the “Bickenhead” recording artist shared that she has a new single dropping “very soon.” Many fans await new solo music from the Grammy winner following her slew of dynamic feature verses with artists like Latto and her husband and frequent collaborator Offset.