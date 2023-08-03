News Pierre Suu / Contributor via Getty Images Criminal Battery Charges Against Cardi B Dropped After Mic-Tossing Incident / 08.03.2023

Announced today (Aug. 3), Cardi B will not be facing any criminal charges related to an event where she flung a microphone into the crowd of a concert. The incident occurred after an audience member launched a beverage at her during her Las Vegas performance this past Saturday (July 29).

Following the viral video that surfaced online, the rapper’s lawyers — Drew Findling, David Chesnoff, and Richard Schonfeld — received news of the halted investigation. They told TMZ, “This afternoon, we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi. On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

The decision arrived a few days after the filing of a police report by the drenched concert attendee on Sunday (July 30). Although the statement reportedly kept clear of naming the musician directly, the location referenced in the incident report was the same as the rapper’s performance venue that weekend.

On Wednesday (Aug. 2), the microphone was listed on eBay for $500. Its original owner Scott Fisher confirmed the news by sharing that the device was easily identifiable thanks to the white “MAIN” tape at the base. Currently, it’s available for auction at $99,900 after 124 bids.

The listing stated, “This is the mic that has been seen all over the country flying into the crowd after Cardi was splashed with some liquid. The mic still works, as I tested it when it came back to the audio shop this afternoon [July 31]. If you ever wanted to use it, you would still need a receiver, which is not part of the auction. I will also include a letter stating this is the actual microphone shown in all the videos being shown nationwide.”