Cardi B Says Offset Will Sue Troll Over False Cheating Claims / 08.22.2023

On Monday (Aug. 21) night, Cardi B made it clear that she won’t tolerate false claims about her relationship with Offset, and she’s taking legal steps to prove it.

Late Sunday (Aug. 20) evening, a tweet alleged evidence of the Migos rapper’s infidelity to the New York rap icon. The user behind it shared a voice note purporting to be Offset arranging a rendezvous with another woman. It also included an NSFW image of a man said to be the Atlanta artist caught in a compromising position.

“Offset has allegedly cheated on Cardi B once again. How embarrassing,” the post read. However, many responses immediately questioned the legitimacy of the recording and suspected it was created through AI technology.

HE DO!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Cardi was quick to take notice of the accusations. She swiftly shut them down the following day while highlighting the flaws in the evidence provided. Not only did she debunk the image by pointing out that the man was too slender to be her husband and lacked his signature blonde-tipped dreads, but she also dismissed the voice note as a poorly executed AI attempt.

“So you guys are going to receive a letter from his lawyer,” she announced in a now-deleted Twitter Spaces session. “Because all these little games that you guys want to play online — it’s going to be over with.”

Moreover, Cardi continued, “You’re going to be getting sued, and we’re going to make an example out of you. Yeah, and that was a terrible AI voice, by the way. So yeah, bye.”

The user later doubled down on their allegations against Offset, even after receiving a copyright claim regarding the clip. Subsequently, the Twitter troll tweeted, “Cardi just copyrighted my tweet. B**tch, you mad at me when you need to be mad at the n**gga that’s CHEATING ON YOU!”

Cardi just copyrighted my tweet 🥴 Btch you mad at me when you need to be mad at the ngga that’s CHEATING ON YOU!! pic.twitter.com/wucOeAKp8j — Ashton (@ayywalker) August 21, 2023

The original post was eventually taken down. It was replaced with a message stating, “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

Cardi and Offset’s relationship has not been without its struggles, but they’ve consistently demonstrated their commitment to one another. In July, the couple linked up for their single and music video titled “JEALOUSY.”