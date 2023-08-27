News Photo:Edward Berthelot / Contributor via Getty Images A New Kanye West Album Is Supposedly Coming Soon / 08.27.2023

Yesterday (Aug. 26), Gregor Estevan posted a photo with frequent Kanye West collaborator Ty Dolla $ign, claiming he heard new West music blasting from his hotel room. Estevan captioned his Instagram Story, “At Ye’s hotel and music is blasting from his room while they’re recording their new album. It sounds insane!!”

This post follows a report from NBC News exclaiming that sources close to the “All of the Lights” recording artist will drop a new album soon. One source claimed, “New music is imminent.” This would be his first album available on all streaming sources since his Grammy-nominated album Donda. The release was followed by Donda 2, which was dropped exclusively on his Stem Players.

The news of new Ye music is interesting based on the report’s timing. With Drake’s For All the Dogs lacking an announced timing for the album to come, West added his name to the fold. The two friends or foes have had silent battles surrounding their last major solo album dates.

West has been remotely quiet following many controversial statements and actions that led to him losing his relationship with popular brands like GAP, Balenciaga, and Adidas. More recently, he went viral for coming out to perform alongside his protégé Travis Scott. The multi-faceted rap star brought him out in Italy and showed him love after many music lovers suggested that his newest album, Utopia, sounded similar to West’s Yeezus.

When Scott shared the stage with West, he passionately asserted, “There is no Utopia without Kanye West. There is no Travis Scott without Kanye West. There is no Rome without Kanye West.” With no clear timetable for Ye’s forthcoming project, people will be looking for more information as it comes in. It will be interesting to see how the music performs and where it will be housed.