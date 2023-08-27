News Photo:Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Social Media Reacts To Video Of Flirty Fan At Moneybagg Yo's Show / 08.27.2023

Yesterday (Aug. 26), a woman went viral for allegedly being suggestive toward Moneybagg Yo during a stop on his “Larger Than Life Tour.” The brief clip shows the young lady putting her fingers in her mouth and pointing at the “Said Sum” rapper to ensure she got his attention. A person behind the camera can be heard saying, “See, she ready to s**k it right now.”

In a post from Jason Lee’s Hollywood Unlocked, people took to the comments to share their thoughts on the bold fan’s actions. One user said, “Ari [Fletcher] gone bend her fingers back.” Another shared the same sentiment, exclaiming, “Here Ari comes, about to call her ‘Broke.'” One person was more worried for the young lady, claiming, “She gonna go viral and hate herself for this sh**ttt.”

Many users know Ari Fletcher to be very outspoken, especially when it comes to her relationship with the famed Tennessee emcee. While it remains unknown how the model/brand owner feels about the viral clip, her support for Moneybagg Yo stays strong. Earlier this month, there was a visual of her proudly supporting him with a big sign saying, “F**k me after the show,” right in front of the stage.

The Whole Loaf 🍞 pic.twitter.com/eMGMbuGmnF — DA LARGEST (@MoneyBaggYo) August 23, 2023

Her popular YouTube series “Dinner With The Don“ featured the “Ocean Spray” rapper for a special Valentine’s Day episode. The romantic video is one of her highest viewed yet. The show has featured her friends and other stars, including Queen Naija.

Moneybagg Yo has been releasing music consistently over the past few years. Earlier in the year, the famed recording artist pushed his album back to ensure that Taylor Swift had a free runway to drop her recent project. Now, both creatives are on nationwide tours.

