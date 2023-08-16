News Katja Ogrin / Contributor via Getty Images, Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images, and Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Yung Miami, Moneybagg Yo, And More Revealed In REVOLT WORLD Lineup / 08.16.2023

On Tuesday (Aug. 15), Diddy unveiled the official lineup for REVOLT WORLD. Presented by Walmart, the event is set to take place from Sept. 22 to 24 in Atlanta.

The reimagined REVOLT Summit aims to celebrate the global impact of hip hop and introduce a fresh category that represents entertainment, education, and opportunity at the highest level. Its star-studded roster will include Don Toliver, Lauren London, Uncle Waffles, Moneybagg Yo, Juvenile, G Herbo, and Omarion, among many others. In addition, attendees can expect fun performances, keynotes, and panel discussions.

Elsewhere, live viewings and tapings of mainstay REVOLT series like Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please,” N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s “Drink Champs,” and “The Jason Lee Show” will also be part of the event. Yet to be revealed, a number of special guests are also slated to appear.

The theme, “We Are Hip Hop,” reflects the “evolving narrative of how the genre consistently influences culture, society, and artistry.” Diddy expressed enthusiasm for the celebration. He said, “Our vision was to build on the tremendous success of REVOLT Summit and deliver a first-of-its-kind event that reimagined the intersection of culture, community, and connections with the most influential leaders across generations.”

REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels echoed the music mogul’s sentiments. He added, “We are thrilled to present this extraordinary lineup of talent at REVOLT WORLD who share our mission to provide access, knowledge, and opportunities that amplify our culture’s influence. From industry icons to visionary thought leaders, these individuals embody the spirit of creativity, empowerment, and change that REVOLT stands for. Together, we will ignite conversations, spark inspiration, and create a lasting impact on a global scale.”

For those interested in being part of the cultural celebration, early-bird general admission three-day passes are available for $149, while VIP three-day passes are priced at $399. Taking place at 3350 Greenbriar Parkway Southwest in Atlanta, Georgia, you can purchase tickets here.