News Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Moneybagg Yo Keeps It Real About Cheating On Ari Fletcher: "I Made Poor Decisions" / 06.01.2023

On Wednesday (May 31), Angie Martinez unveiled the latest episode of her “IRL Podcast” with Moneybagg Yo. During the conversation, the Memphis rapper opened up about his rough upbringing, family, losing loved ones to violence, and much more.

About halfway through the sit-down, Martinez asked him about his relationship status with Ari Fletcher. In response, Moneybagg was transparent about his infidelities.

“I made mistakes. I made poor decisions,” Moneybagg Yo admitted. “That’s why I rock with her so tough. She helping me through that situation. I look at it like I was just being a n***a, a n***a that come from Memphis. My environment, that’s what I was used to. I had never been in no real relationship before to where I’m talking to her all night, I’m checking in… [it’s] so new to me. It’s a big transition.”

The legendary media maven then asked her guest about Fletcher’s immediate reaction to his cheating. “You know, she ain’t take that well,” Moneybagg said. “And it got crazy… It’s different when you have the person call them and try to tell them everything. ‘He did this. He was doing this. Did you know he do this?’ So, that made it even worse on her. But I kept it G, though. ‘Yea, I did that. I’m sorry, baby. I made mistakes. That was then.'”

He continued, “This a tough situation. Relationships [are] difficult. I ain’t perfect, I’m human. People go through this, now. They just ain’t gonna get on here with Angie Martinez and say what they did ’cause they don’t wanna face backlash.”

After a short delay, fans will get to check out Moneybagg Yo’s new release, Hard To Love: Heartless Edition, this Friday (June 2). The project is set to contain collaborations alongside Future, Fridayy, Lil Durk, GloRilla, and more. Check out the “IRL Podcast” clip below.