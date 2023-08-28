News Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images and Mike Stobe / Stringer via Getty Images Young Thug's Father Asks Why Donald Trump Got Bond While His Son Can't / 08.28.2023

Young Thug’s father, Jeffery Williams Sr., recently took to social media to challenge what he saw as a glaring double standard in the U.S. justice system. The artist’s dad questioned why Former President Donald Trump was granted bond in his recent racketeering case, while Thug — also facing RICO charges — was denied the same opportunity.

On Sunday (Aug. 27), a photo posted on social media showed Williams Sr. wearing a “FREE YSL” shirt in reference to the Atlanta native’s record label. In the same frame, he held up a sign that decried the imbalance. “Trump [and] crew got a bond, Young Thug [and] YSL face the exact same charges but no bond? Make justice fair!! We deserve a fair fight too, Fani,” it read.

The name “Fani” appeared to target Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the prosecutor leading the indictment against Thug and his associates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YOUNG STONER LIFE RECORDS (@youngstonerliferecords)

The elder Williams’ sentiment drew both support and criticism from fans and followers. While some argued that Trump’s alleged crimes pale in comparison to Thug’s, others insisted that justice should be blind regardless of the defendant’s celebrity or political status.

“This upset me because it’s facts. Stop playing and free YSL,” commented one supporter. Meanwhile, a critic wrote, “They don’t face the same charges in the slightest, but keep forcing the race narrative.”

Someone else chimed in, “This might be the dumbest post I have seen this year. One person’s charges are real, [and] one aren’t, huh? Like if you’re gonna say some stupid s**t like this, do your research at least. Should be trying to remove that dangerous DA.”

In related news, Thug’s legal troubles hit a snag earlier this month. His racketeering case, part of an extensive 88-page indictment, was put on hold. The pause came as a separate defendant faced trial in an unrelated murder case. Moreover, legal analysts anticipated a resumption of the musician’s court proceedings by the end of next week.

The charges against the rapper are comprehensive. With 65 counts, it alleged that Thug and other members of his crew were part of a “criminal street gang” affiliated with the Bloods. They included everything from conspiracy to violate the RICO Act to multiple counts of drug and weapons possession.