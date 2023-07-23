News Michael Tullberg / Stringer via Getty Images Judge Denies Young Thug's Bond For The Fourth Time / 07.23.2023

On Friday (July 21), Young Thug had his bond appeal denied once again in the YSL RICO trial. Presiding over the case, Judge Ural Glanville announced the decision by sharing that the Atlanta rapper will continue to await the trial’s outcome from behind bars.

The trial, which started with jury selection in January, is yet to begin due to the absence of seated jurors. However, expectations suggest a trial duration of six to nine months once it officially commences.

Thug’s defense attorney, Brian Steel, argued for his client’s release on health grounds, noting the Atlanta native’s hospitalization back in May. He also asserted that the musician — real name Jeffery Williams — doesn’t pose a flight risk. Unfortunately, Glanville cited the RICO indictment allegations and voiced concerns over the potential danger that Thug may pose to the community and dismissed the bond motion.

The “Go Crazy” hitmaker’s bond was previously denied three times for similar reasons, most recently in August of last year.

In the bond hearing, prosecutors introduced alleged threats Thug made in 2010 via text to a woman. They read, “Snitch h**s get murked. Them and their kids.” The texts were reported to the police. However, Thug’s legal representation firmly denied the existence of the message.

The latest development followed the revelation of court documents reported by HipHopDX, which unveiled that Thug’s attorney motioned in early July to exclude all recorded jail calls from the trial testimony. He cited that it was a violation of the “Confrontation Clause.”

The trial continues to make headlines as Steel awaits Judge Glanville’s decisions on multiple motions, including a request to dismiss the RICO charges entirely against Young Thug and all YSL co-defendants due to the statute of limitations.

Despite the trial’s ongoing challenges, Young Thug remains active in his music career. His third studio album, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, was recently released with features from Drake, Lil Durk, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Meanwhile, the deluxe, which was billed as Metro Boomin’s version, followed shortly after. His iteration of the project contained two new songs, including “Money” featuring Nicki Minaj and the late Juice WRLD.