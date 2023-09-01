News Manny Carabel / Stringer via Getty Images Tory Lanez Reportedly Got Married While Serving His 10-Year Sentence / 09.01.2023

With several high-profile headlines surrounding Tory Lanez’s prison time, newly released court filings revealed that the rapper is now married. The matrimony disclosure came amid details about his bail request just this past week.

Today (Sept. 1), court reporter Meghann Cuniff broke the news on Twitter. “From his sentencing hearing engagement announcement to his bail motion wedding announcement, Tory Lanez’s relationship status has advanced rapidly in the last few weeks,” she noted. “His fiancée is now his wife, according to the motion.”

In the disclosed documents, Lanez’s legal team outlined his plans if granted bail. The musician intended to reside in Los Angeles with his new wife, Raina Chassagne, and their 6-year-old child. Chassagne and the youngster allegedly planned to move from Florida to California, where the boy will attend school.

Meanwhile, the case drew controversy after tensions escalated between Cuniff and Lanez’s lawyer, Jose Baez. She questioned his commitment by pointing out the legal professional’s Italian vacation photos on Instagram while the Canadian artist remains behind bars.

In a sharp retort, Baez labeled Cuniff a “blogger” and accused her of bias. Earlier this week, he argued that legal procedures delayed the bail motion but did confirm that Lanez was “evaluating all of his options.”

Currently, Lanez is appealing his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. Per TMZ, he remains in a segregated unit where he’s allowed out of his cell for only two hours daily. The rapper is also limited to three hours of fresh air per week and monitored closely by staff. All these details emerged as the bail motion, filed by nonprofit organization Unite the People, awaits a hearing on Sept. 5.

On Aug. 18, Meg’s full statement to Judge David Herriford was released. The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker wrote, “If the defendant would have spent a quarter of the past few years showing contrition for his crimes, perhaps I could have healed sooner. Instead, I spiraled into a dark and angry place where I thought my life was worthless, and I felt loneliness and shame. Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”