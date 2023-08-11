News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Tory Lanez Speaks Out For The First Time Since 10-Year Sentencing / 08.11.2023

On Thursday (Aug. 10) night, Tory Lanez broke his silence after being handed a 10-year prison sentence earlier this week. The musician addressed his followers in an Instagram post, pledging to “come out victorious.”

“To the Umbrellas,” he wrote, referring to his fan group. The rapper shared, “I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never, never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence, and I always will.”

He went on, “This week in court, I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved… That’s it. In no way, shape, or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do.”

The statement followed his conviction on three felony counts in December 2022. Despite receiving less than the 13 years suggested by prosecutors, the sentence is still significant. The incident took place in July 2020 when Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and their friend Kelsey Harris left a party. Meg exited the vehicle, and Lanez fired shots at her feet. The charges were filed in October of that year.

A moment of reprieve came for the artist when it was reported that Lanez would have a total of 305 days removed from his sentence due to time served and house arrest. He’ll request bail pending appeal on Aug. 15, although it’s viewed as unlikely to be granted.

In his closing words, Lanez wrote, “I’ve faced adversity my whole life, and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall, and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don’t last; tough people do. To my family, friends, and Umbrellas, thank you for your continued support.”