Fans Are Claiming Doja Cat Sounds Like Baby Keem On Her New Song / 09.02.2023

Yesterday (Sept. 1), Doja Cat finally released her controversial new single “Demons.” While the record has achieved a record-breaking number of streams on its first day on Spotify, some fans are not feeling it. When the cover art was initially released, many social media users were taken aback by the Satan/devil-inspired imagery.

Popular Twitter/X user and Top Dawg Entertainment music executive Punch said, “The demonic influence is getting more and more blatant in this thing. The gradualism was numbing; now it’s just out loud,” while seemingly alluding to the reaction to the “Say So” singer’s new cover art.

The demonic influence is getting more and more blatant in this thing. The gradualism was numbing, now it’s just out loud. — Punch TDE (@iamstillpunch) August 28, 2023

Since the record was released, Baby Keem’s name started trending on social media as people claimed that Doja Cat liberated much of his style on her new track. The fast-rising emcee is known for his off-kilter flow and unique style that can easily be spotted when mimicked. The rap-leaning track featured Doja manipulating her voice similarly to Keem’s on many of his early tracks.

One social media user exclaimed, “Right. Like babe, this is Baby Keem’s entire sound and flow. Sounds like it could’ve been on his first album.” Another person on Twitter said, “Y’all was not lying when y’all said this was just dollar store Baby Keem.” Shortly after, another fan said, “Just saw/heard this for the first time, and my immediate reaction is why Doja Cat has decided she wants to be a worse Baby Keem.”

Doja Cat is quickly becoming one of the most polarizing acts in popular culture. Recently, she went viral for going off on fans on social media. She reportedly lost over 500,000 followers after her rant against her fans. The video for “Demons” has been the talk of music since its release.

