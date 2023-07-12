JPEGMAFIA and Baby Keem

Mauricio Santana / Contributor via Getty Images and Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images

JPEGMAFIA Throws Shade At Baby Keem On 'Scaring the H**s: DLC Pack'

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.12.2023

JPEGMAFIA recently stirred commotion on social media after taking a dig at Baby Keem on his latest track. Whimsically titled “NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO!,” the record appears on Scaring the Hoes: DLC Pack in collaboration with Danny Brown.

Released on Tuesday (July 11), the deluxe project is essentially a bonus sequel to the duo’s joint album, Scaring the H**s, released in March. Amid four new tracks like “Guess What B**ch, We Back H**!” and “Tell Me Where To Go,” the Baby Keem mention stood out after sparking a flurry of reactions from their respective fans.

In the opening lines, JPEG differentiates his career trajectory from that of Keem, who’s had the backing of superstar cousin Kendrick Lamar. He raps, “When I was just 18, the judge put me on a list. B**ch, I ain’t Baby Keem, my cousin ain’t gave me s**t. They don’t want no Peggy on the scene, so I pray ‘fore I f**k on they bitch. ‘Cause they know that lyin’ is a sin, but she used it to get by us, woo.”

This unexpected shot at Keem left some listeners puzzled, especially considering there’s no known feud between the two. One Twitter user posted, “Why did I just hear JPEGMAFIA dissing Baby Keem outta the blue for no reason??” Another urged, “[Baby Keem] you need to respond to that corny n***a [JPEGMAFIA].”

Amid the controversy, JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown are gearing up for their “Scaring the H**s Tour,” which is set to commence in Nashville on July 25. The pair will be making stops in cities including Louisville, Cleveland, New York City, and Philadelphia, among others, before concluding in Dallas on Aug. 26.

